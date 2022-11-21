Five boys and girl charged over listed building fire in Dundee
- Published
Five boys and a girl have been charged over a fire at a listed building in Dundee.
Firefighters tackled the blaze at the former Robertson's furniture shop on Barrack Street for nine hours after an alarm was raised on 12 November.
Police Scotland confirmed four boys age 13, one boy age 12 and a 13-year-old girl had since been arrested and charged.
Reports will be sent to both the youth justice assessor and procurator fiscal.
The building on Barrack Street dates back to the 1930s but has been empty since 2011.
Det Con David Feeney, from Dundee CID said: "We are aware of the devastating impact this fire had on Dundee and I would like to take this opportunity to thank the public for assisting with our investigation."