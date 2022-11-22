Some pump stations did not work automatically during floods
Some pump stations to remove surface water did not start automatically in an Angus town during Friday's floods, the council has said.
Heavy rain caused severe flooding in many areas of the country.
Angus Council said an issue had emerged with Brechin's flood prevention scheme.
The local authority said two of three pump stations aimed at removing surface water from the town's River Street did not start automatically when water was detected.
The council said the Angus area had experienced "extremely widespread, heavy and persistent rain".
It said the £16m Brechin Flood Prevention Scheme, completed in 2015, proved "effective".
The council added: "The main flood defence, which contains the South Esk River in Brechin, held."
An Amber weather warning was in force on Friday in the north east of Scotland.
Some parts of the village of Ballater on Royal Deeside were left without power. Police went door-to-door in some areas asking people to leave.
And more than 300 properties in Brechin, Angus, were advised to evacuate and spend the night in a local school amid fears of further flooding on Saturday.
The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) said the weather event was similar in magnitude to that of Storm Frank in 2016.
'Lessons identified'
Angus Council said if no flood defences had been in place there would have been widespread and "potentially dangerous flooding of an estimated 332 properties".
However, the council conceded that two of the three pump stations which removes surface water from River Street "did not start automatically when water was detected".
A statement by the authority added: "As soon as this was identified, a council officer attended, and the pumps were successfully started by that engineer at around 17:00 on Friday."
The pumps were inspected in August and were set to automatically operate at that time.
Council leader Beth Whiteside said: "Anyone who was anywhere in Angus on Friday can be in little doubt that the challenges faced by responders was huge.
"Sadly, and despite best efforts, it was impossible to prevent a small number of properties being flooded.
"While this is terrible for those households, it could have been so much worse. As with all such events, the council actions will be reviewed and lessons identified."