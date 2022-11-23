Motorcyclist dies in crash on Angus road
- Published
A motorcyclist has died after a crash with a car on an Angus road.
The 48-year-old man was riding a black BMW R1150GS on the B961 at Monikie when it was involved in a collision with a MG5 EV.
The incident took place at the junction with Panmure Road at about 20:50 on Tuesday. No-one else was injured.
Police Scotland said the road was closed to allow accident investigations and re-opened at about 03:30 on Wednesday.
The force has appealed for witnesses to come forward.
Sgt Kevin Wilkie said: "Our thoughts are with the friends and family of the man who died as a result of this incident.
"Our inquiries are ongoing and I am appealing to anyone with information who has not already contacted police to get in touch. I am also appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and who may have dash-cam footage to contact us."