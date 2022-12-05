Report finds 'unsafe practices' at Forth Valley Royal Hospital
- Published
NHS Forth Valley has apologised after a new report highlighted serious issues and concerns at its flagship hospital.
The report noted "limited improvement and in some cases a deterioration" in safe delivery of care at Forth Valley Royal Hospital since April.
It saw some patients waiting 25 hours for transfer to a ward, and "unsafe practice around medicines governance."
The health board said the report recognised the "extreme pressures" being experienced across the hospital.
The Scottish government announced last month it will now have "oversight" of NHS Forth Valley to tackle problems with out-of-hours services and unscheduled care.
The Healthcare Improvement Scotland (HIS) report said the September inspection saw the hospital under pressure from increased patient numbers, delayed discharges and high levels of staff absence.
"Our inspectors identified instances of unsafe practice around medicines governance which could result in serious harm to patients," the report said.
"In addition, staff shared with inspectors their concerns about patient safety due to staff levels, skill mix and unsafe working conditions."
The inspectors said the emergency department and other admission areas were under extreme pressure.
It said occupancy within the emergency department reached 230% at points throughout the day.
'Fundamental care needs unmet'
The report added: "This meant an increase of 130% more patients in the department than it was designed to accommodate.
"The longest wait time for patients awaiting transfer to ward areas was 25 hours.
"Ambulance crews were delayed in handing over care of patients to the hospital due to lack of physical space, or staff capacity to take over the care of these patients."
It also saw patients sitting in corridors and other overcrowded areas for prolonged periods "with fundamental care needs unmet."
HIS said it had formally escalated its concerns to the Scottish government.
It said it was the third time it has escalated concerns about safety and quality of care at the hospital since April following previous inspections.
HIS head of service Donna Maclean said said: "Many of our concerns were directly related to the safe delivery of care, particularly in the emergency department and admission units where many patients did not appear well cared for.
"We did, however, observe good communication and mutual support within the staff teams in many ward areas."
HIS has made a further 11 requirements for the health board to carry out, in addition to the nine already issued.
'Significant investment'
NHS Forth Valley said care and comfort rounds have been introduced for patients waiting in its emergency department and assessment units and new triage arrangements were in place to help reduce overcrowding.
It said it had also made significant investment in additional clinical staffing and support.
Cathie Cowan, NHS Forth Valley chief executive, said: "I would like to apologise to those patients whose care and treatment fell below the high standards we aim to provide.
"The report highlights a number of serious issues and immediate action was taken following the visit to quickly respond to the concerns raised by the inspectors."