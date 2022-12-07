Artist's delight after stolen cow sculpture Windy recovered
- Published
A Dunblane artist says she is delighted to be reunited with her fibreglass Highland cow sculpture, four weeks after it was stolen from a field.
The sculpture, named Windy, was wrenched from its concrete base at Mains of Balhaldie before being lifted over two fences and driven away.
Owner Sarah Spofforth-McOuat said Windy was returned after she was contacted on social media.
The theft is currently being investigated by Police Scotland.
Sarah said: "I really thought she was gone for good, but I put it on my Facebook page and the power of social media just helped the case.
"I think it literally made her too hot to handle and I got her back, so it's brilliant."
Windy is based on a full-sized Highland cow and the thieves are believed to have used a jackhammer to free her from the concrete base.
Sarah said that apart from some minor damage, Windy was in relatively good condition.
Sarah said: "It's a really nice end to the story. I've got her back for Christmas and I can get her all decorated up.
"I've had a lot of messages from people saying how pleased they are, and that they can wave to windy from the A9 again."