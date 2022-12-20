Body found in search for missing Blairgowrie pensioner
A body has been found in the search for a 96-year-old man missing from his home in Blairgowrie.
The discovery was made at the River Ericht near Parkhead Road in the Perthshire town at about 10:30.
Police said formal identification has yet to take place but the family of Harold Heeley, who went missing earlier in the day, have been informed.
Mr Heeley was last seen at about 05:55 in the Bankhead area of the town, wearing a dressing gown and pyjamas.
Officers said there were not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.