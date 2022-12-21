Disgraced surgeon's patients consider legal action
- Published
Patients of a disgraced former neurosurgeon are considering a class action against NHS Tayside.
They say they have been left in chronic pain after operations by Prof Sam Eljamel at Dundee's Ninewells Hospital
A damning Scottish government report last month accused NHS Tayside of letting patients down.
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said he expected NHS Tayside to give the issue the highest priority - a police investigation is also ongoing.
More than 30 patients are also calling for an external and independent review of what happened to them.
They will stage a protest to highlight their cause outside Ninewells Hospital later.
The Scottish government has turned down calls for a public inquiry.
Prof Eljamel, the former head of neurosurgery at NHS Tayside in Dundee, harmed dozens of patients before he was suspended in 2013.
He was allowed to voluntarily remove himself from the General Medical Council's register and is now working as a surgeon in Libya.
Elizabeth Rose from L&M MediLaw said she had been approached by some of Eljamel's patients to look into any harm they experienced under his care, as well as the actions or omissions of Tayside Health Board.
The lawyer also backed the patients' calls for a public inquiry.
She said: "Although our investigations are at very early stages, a public inquiry would allow those affected to understand what happened to them and why."
Jules Rose is among those planning to protest outside Ninewells Hospital.
After her operation in 2013, Ms Rose discovered that Prof Eljamel had removed her tear gland instead of a tumour on her brain.
She still has not been told exactly when health bosses knew he was a risk to patients.
Ms Rose told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland that a class action, or group proceeding as it is known in Scotland, was being considered.
However, she said that a public inquiry was the patients' priority.
She said: "Patients have been complaining to NHS Tayside for years and they have got nowhere.
"They have got every door closed in their face.
"Why was Tayside allowing the surgeon to continue butchering people for so many years, what were they doing?
"Where were their systems and processes?
"All these questions need answered by external scrutiny."
NHS Tayside has been approached for comment.