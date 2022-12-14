Appeal over man seen with missing woman in Glasgow
Police want to speak to a man in connection with the disappearance of a Dundee woman.
Officers have established that Lisa Simpson, 40, was with a man in Glasgow city centre on 2 December, the day she went missing.
The man is white, between 30 and 40-years-old, with a slim build and short dark coloured hair.
Inspector Jonathan Watters asked the man to get in touch with police, saying he would be "helpful" to inquiries.
He added: "Lisa may have mentioned to him what her plans were and where she was heading to."
"Lisa's family and friends are growing increasingly concerned and they just want to know she is safe and well."
Officers say the man got off a number 38 bus on Jamaica Street at about 11:50 and met Ms Simpson on Gordon Street, at the junction with Hope Street at about 12:01.
They then walked down Oswald Street and crossed over the River Clyde to the south side of the city near Barclays bank.
At about 13:15, they both walked along Clyde Place, near the George V Bridge, and in the direction of Glasgow Sheriff Court.
Ms Simpson is white, around 5ft 5in tall, with long blonde hair. She is of slim build and a small, vertical scar on her forehead.
She also has angel wings tattooed on the back of her neck and the name "Brian" tattooed on her left wrist.
When she was last seen, Ms Simpson was wearing a green padded jacket with a fur hood, jeans and Nike trainers.
Police have asked anyone who recognises the man or has any information about Ms Simpson's whereabouts to get in touch.