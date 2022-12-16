Woman, 53, dies after suspected hit-and-run in Dunipace
A 53-year-old woman has died after a suspected hit-and-run in central Scotland.
Police were called to the A872 at Avonside Drive in Dunipace, near Denny, at around 00:30 on Thursday.
The woman, a pedestrian, died at the scene.
Forth Valley police are working to identify the vehicle involved. Anyone with information, dashcam footage or CCTV which may help the investigation is being urged to contact police.
Inspector Stephen Quinn said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who has died.
"Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances and we are appealing to anyone who saw what happened to get in touch."