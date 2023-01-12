Fire breaks out at second Perth hotel in a month
A hotel in Perth has been evacuated after a fire broke out.
Three fire engines were sent to the Royal George Hotel on Tay Street at about 08:10, although the flames had been extinguished by staff before crews arrived.
Firefighters carried out safety checks and there were no reported injuries.
It is the second fire to break out at a hotel in Perth this month, following a fatal blaze at the New County Hotel.
Three people who died in the fire on 2 January have been named by police and an investigation is ongoing.