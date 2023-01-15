Woman, 63, seriously hurt in hit-and-run in Stirling
- Published
A 63-year-old woman was taken to hospital with a serious injury following a hit-and-run in Stirling.
Police said the woman was crossing King Street at about 14:20 on Saturday when she was struck by a grey VW Golf that had been parked nearby.
She was taken to Forth Valley Hospital with a serious leg injury.
Sgt Lee Walkingshaw said: "The Golf failed to stop and we believe it drove off in the direction of Corn Exchange Road."
He added: "Our inquiries are ongoing and we are keen to trace the driver.
"In particular, I am asking for road users in the area at the time of the incident to check their dashcams to see if they have footage that could help with our investigation to get in touch.
"In addition, if you saw what happened or where the car went afterwards and have not already spoken to officers then please contact us."