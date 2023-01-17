Man taken to hospital after cows on loose on A9 near Perth
A man has been taken to hospital following reports of cows on the loose on the A9 near Perth.
Emergency services were called to the scene at the Broxden Roundabout after two crashes, one of which is said to have involved a cattle lorry.
The road was closed in both directions at about 07:30 but reopened by 10:00.
A spokesperson for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: "We dispatched two ambulances and our special operations team to the scene.
"We transported one male patient to Ninewells Hospital."
Police Scotland confirmed that officers had been at the scene.
Traffic Scotland reported that cows were loose on the road following the crashes.
❗️UPDATE ⌚️08:00#A9 - Broxden Roundabout ⛔️— Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) January 17, 2023
The #A9 remains CLOSED Both Ways following a further accident taking place near to the Broxden Roundabout.
Several Cows are still reported to be loose on the carriageway.
Traffic stationary on surrounding routes@NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/DNEQ3tuVB2