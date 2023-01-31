Man admits killing Bennylyn and Jellica Burke at his Dundee home
A man has admitted killing a woman and her two-year-old daughter and burying their bodies under the floor of his home in Dundee.
But Andrew Innes, 52, denies murdering Bennylyn and Jellica Burke, claiming diminished responsibility.
Innes is now standing trial accused of murdering 25-year-old Bennylyn and her daughter in February or March 2021.
He is also accused of sexually assaulting Jellica Burke and attempting to defeat the ends of justice.
Innes faces a further charge of raping another child.
A joint minute of agreed evidence between prosecutors and Innes' defence team was read out to a jury at the start of the trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.
Bennylyn, who was originally from the Philipinnes, met Innes online before travelling with him from Bristol to his home in Dundee in February 2021.
The following month the bodies of Bennylyn and Jellica were found hidden under his kitchen floor.