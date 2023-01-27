Police arrest man after fatal Dunipace crash
Police have made an arrest after a fatal crash on the A872 in Dunipace, near Denny, more than a month ago.
April Mitchell, who was 53, died in the incident at Avonside Drive at about 00:30 on 15 December.
A 63-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the crash. A report will now be submitted to the procurator fiscal.
Falkirk CID thanked the community for its support and assistance during the investigation.
