Rescuers find dying hillwalker on Ben More training exercise
Rescuers were diverted from a training exercise to locate a dying walker.
Members of Killin Mountain Rescue Team (KMRT) and a coastguard rescue helicopter from Prestwick were involved in the operation on Ben More, near Crianlarich.
KMRT members were already in the area when the alarm was raised by police at about 12:00 on Saturday.
The helicopter crew later assisted with transporting rescuers and equipment up the hill.
When they found the critically injured casualty, the team began administering first aid.
But despite their efforts the walker was pronounced dead on the hill.
A KMRT spokesman said: "Our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of the individual, and we offer them our sincerest condolences.
"Equally, our thoughts are with the team members who were involved and assisted with this tragic incident."