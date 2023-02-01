Two in court over Broughty Ferry cannabis discovery
- Published
Police have found thousands of pounds worth of drugs during a search of a home in Dundee.
Officers recovered cannabis with an estimated street value of £400,000 in the search of the house in Broughty Ferry on Monday.
Two men, one aged 21 and the other 25, appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court accused of two charges under the Misuse of Drugs Act.
They entered no plea and are expected in court again at a later date.
Insp Keith Anderson said: "Tackling illegal drugs and removing this from our communities continues to be a priority for us.
"We rely on the support of the public to build intelligence on drug-related issues so that we can act on their concerns."
Anyone who has information about the supply of drugs has been urged to contact Police Scotland via the non-emergency line.