Staff at DC Thomson facing redundancies
- Published
Staff at Dundee-based publisher DC Thomson are facing redundancies as the company prepares to close titles.
Employees were told at an all-staff meeting on Wednesday morning that the company needed to plug a £10m gap amid moves to streamline its portfolio.
DC Thomson owns a number of newspapers including The Press and Journal, The Courier and The Sunday Post.
It also owns dozens of magazine titles such as The People's Friend, The Beano, and Puzzler.
Staff members potentially impacted by job losses are expected to learn more on Wednesday afternoon.
DC Thomson has offices across Scotland, including in Dundee, Aberdeen and Glasgow, alongside operations in Colchester and London.