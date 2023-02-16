Strike shuts Dundee Airport to flights
Dundee Airport is closed to flights on Friday due to strike action by some staff.
Members of the Unite union are in dispute with operator Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (Hial) over pay.
The workers involved include security staff, ground crew and baggage handlers.
Strike action is to close Dundee again on 20 February, and a number of other Hial sites later this month.
Barra, Benbecula, Stornoway, Sumburgh and Tiree are to be hit by walkouts on 21, 22 and 23 February.
At Kirkwall, opening hours would be limited to 07:15 and 13:00 on 21, 22 and 23 February for inter-island flights only.
Hial said Campbeltown, Dundee, Inverness, Islay and Wick John O'Groats would be operating as normal on those three days.
The Unite members rejected a 5% pay offer last year.
Members of a second union at Hial is also in a dispute over pay and this week voted in favour of strike action.
Prospect said its ballot involved firefighters and security staff working at all Hial's 11 airports.