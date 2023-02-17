Italian tourist on trial over Perthshire shooting party death
An Italian tourist has gone on trial accused of killing a member of his shooting party with a shotgun on a Perthshire estate.
Franco Moroni, 61, is charged with culpably and recklessly discharging a shotgun in the direction of 42-year-old Marco Cavola in March 2019.
Prosecutors claim he fired the weapon a number of times while standing near Mr Cavola at Rossie Estate, Inchture.
Mr Moroni denied the charges at the High Court in Dundee.
Prosecutors allege that Moroni hit Mr Cavola with shot and gases which led to his death.
The court heard brief evidence from a police photographer who took pictures at the scene on Rossie Estate
The trial, before Lord Clark, continues on Monday.