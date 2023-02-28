Motorway closed after Perth recycling centre explosion
- Published
A motorway has been closed in both directions due to explosions and a fire at an industrial recycling plant in Perth.
The M90 at Friarton Bridge remains shut while emergency services deal with the fire, which broke out at about 00:40 in the harbour area.
Diversions are in place but people are being advised to avoid the area.
Locals reported hearing a number of loud booms from the blasts as the fire took hold.
Thick smoke was seen billowing across the carriageways of the motorway above.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said six fire engines and other specialist appliances including a high volume pumping unit and aerial platforms, were sent to the scene.
A fire investigation unit van has also arrived.
A Scottish Ambulance Service Special Operations Team (Sort) - which comprises specially trained paramedics who provide the ambulance response to hazardous or challenging incidents - was also in attendance.
Traffic Scotland said: "The M90 Friarton Bridge is closed in both directions due a police incident. Road users are advised to use an alternative route."
Scottish Greens MSP Mark Ruskell said his understanding was that there has been an explosion around an industrial recycling centre in the early hours, causing a significant fire and sending thick smoke high into the air.
"Because of the nature of the incident there is clearly some disruption for locals and for commuters as the Friarton Bridge - the main link towards Dundee and Edinburgh and surrounding areas for example - has been closed," he said.
"I would ask people to exercise patience and where they can seek alternative routes to allow first responders and other agencies to go about their work."