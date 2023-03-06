Man who died in Perth recycling centre explosion named
- Published
A man who died following an explosion and fire at an industrial recycling plant in Perth has been named by police.
Slawomir Szmeichel, 46, known as Sławek to family and friends, was found dead at the Shore recycling centre on Tuesday.
A fire broke out at the site at about 00:45, resulting in the closure of the M90 at Friarton Bridge for 14 hours.
Another man, age 41, was taken to hospital but has since been discharged.
Shore Recycling Ltd, which owns the plant, said both men were employees.
In a statement released through Police Scotland, Mr Szmeichel's family said: "We're heartbroken with the sudden loss of our loved husband, dad, brother, son, and friend, without whom our lives will never be the same.
"Sławek will remain in our thoughts and our hearts forever."
Police said inquiries were ongoing to establish the circumstances.
Det Insp James Callander added: "Our thoughts remain with Sławek's family and friends at what is a very difficult time for them."
Locals reported hearing a number of loud booms from the blasts.
Scottish Fire and Rescue said the blaze involved about 200 tonnes of scrap metal.
It is the second major fire at the recycling centre in six months, following a blaze in September.