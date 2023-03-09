Resident charged with murder of Stirling care home worker
A care home resident has appeared in court charged with the murder of a 54-year-old worker at a supported living facility in Stirling.
Kellyanne McNaughton, 32, is accused of repeatedly stabbing Michele Rutherford at the home in Craighall Court on Tuesday.
Ms Rutherford, from Stirling, was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, where she died later.
Ms McNaughton made no plea and was remanded in custody.
She is also charged with assaulting and injuring two other workers, aged 29 and 58, at the facility.
The supported living home is run on behalf of Clackmannanshire and Stirling Health and Social Care by the Richmond Fellowship Scotland.
A spokesperson for the partnership said its "heartfelt thoughts and sympathies" were with Ms Rutherford's family and the two injured women.
The Richmond Fellowship Scotland said: "We and all of our staff members are deeply saddened over this tragedy. Our thoughts are with all those affected at this devastating time."
Sheriff William Gilchrist continued the case until next week for further examination.