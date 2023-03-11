Bus engulfed by fire near Royal Marines base
Emergency services have been dealing with a bus fire which billowed huge plumes of smoke near the Royal Marines base in Angus.
The incident led to the closure of the A933, close to the entrance to RM Condor, near Arbroath, on Saturday.
Police Scotland said they were alerted at about 09:40 but there were no reports of injuries.
Mobile phone footage filmed by a passenger in a car showed the bus engulfed in flames.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said two appliances had been sent to the scene.