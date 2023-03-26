Driver dies after car crashes into wall
A man has died after the car he was driving crashed into a wall in Angus early on Sunday morning.
The 42-year-old died at the scene of the collision in Carnoustie, at about 02:50.
Police said he was behind the wheel of a Volkswagen Golf that hit the boundary wall of a property in Newton Road.
They passed on their condolences to the family of the man who died and appealed for information from anyone who in the area at the time.
Sgt William Strachan said: "We would also urge drivers and local residents to check their dash-cam and CCTV footage for anything that could help."
