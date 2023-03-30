Family tribute to driver who died in Angus crash
- Published
A 42-year-old man who died following a crash in Carnoustie has been named by police as Derek George Millar.
A Volkswagen Golf he was driving hit the boundary wall of a property on Newton Road at around 02:50 on Sunday.
In a statement Mr Millar's family said their "hearts are shattered" by his loss.
"Derek was a beautiful soul deeply loved by all who knew him. He touched many hearts in his home town of Carnoustie," they added.
"Our family are in complete shock at the loss of our beloved Derek who was taken from us far too soon, especially having recently survived cancer.
"The heartache left by Derek's passing will last for an eternity."
The family said Mr Millar was a father-of-two, who had raised his children after the death of their mother.
Officers have asked anyone who was in the area and witnessed the crash or who may have information to contact them. They have also asked anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
Sgt William Strachan from Tayside's road policing unit said: "Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Derek at this difficult time."