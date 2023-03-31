Fresh appeal over man missing on Kinloch Rannoch camping trip
- Published
Police have renewed an appeal to trace a 28-year-old man who went missing during a camping trip in Perthshire two weeks ago.
Reece Rodger, from Fife, was last seen in the Kinloch Rannoch area at 23:30 on Saturday 18 March.
He was camping at Loch Rannoch with friends who believed he was in bed.
Sgt Stephen Gray said: "Despite extensive enquiries, rigorous searches in the local area and previous appeals we have not been able to trace Reece."
Officers have been assisted by Police Scotland's air support unit, the dive and marine unit, police dogs and mountain rescue teams.
Sgt Gray said concerns were growing and asked for anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact Police Scotland.
Mr Rodger is described as 6ft tall, of slim build, with dark hair.
He was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved top with distinctive white letters on both sleeves spelling out - MA STRUM, black jogging bottoms and black wellington boots.
Police Scotland has asked anyone who travelled on the B846 between 23:00 on 18 March and 07:00 on 19 March who may have seen Mr Rodger to get in touch.
Sgt Gray thanked friends and family who have assisted in searches so far.
"I would ask anyone planning to attend searches this weekend to remain safe and plan for the conditions," he added.
"The terrain can be difficult with open water and changeable weather conditions and we want to ensure everyone remains safe."