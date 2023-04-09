Police investigate suspicious death of Perth man

policeSTUART COWPER
Police on the scene in Perth

Police are investigating the suspicious death of a man in Perth.

Officers closed South Methven Street between High Street and Mill Street while emergency services attended the scene on Saturday evening.

Ambulance and police vehicles were seen on the city centre road from about 22:00.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Inquiries are at an early stage but the death is being treated as suspicious."

