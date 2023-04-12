Police launch search for missing hillwalker in Stirling
Police have launched a search for a hillwalker who went missing last week in Stirling.
Patrick Allan Munroe, who is in his early 30s, was last seen at the Pine Trees Leisure Park campsite at Tyndrum, at about 08:00 on Thursday.
It is believed he set out to walk in the hills, possibly towards Ben Oss, and concern is growing for his welfare.
He is described as 6ft, of slim, athletic build, and speaks with an American accent.
He has shoulder length ginger hair and a beard.
When last seen he was wearing a blue t-shirt, a dark green jacket, a baseball cap, walking trousers and boots. He may have been carrying a rucksack.
Officers have urged anyone with information to get in touch via the non-emergency line.
