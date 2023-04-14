'Something bad has happened to my missing partner'
The partner of a man who disappeared during a camping trip a month ago in Perthshire is convinced "something bad" has happened to him.
Reece Rodger, 28, from Fife, was last seen in the Kinloch Rannoch area at 23:30 on Saturday 18 March.
His partner Paula Airzee told BBC Scotland she has found herself wondering if there might be some third party involvement in his disappearance.
Police said they had an open mind but it remained a missing person inquiry.
The father-of-two was on a fishing trip at Loch Rannoch with friends when he went missing.
They last saw him at about 23:30 and believed he had then gone to bed, but the next morning they realised he was missing.
Reece had phoned Paula on the day of his disappearance to say he was enjoying himself, but said the weather was bad and he was thinking of returning home.
Widespread searches by police, mountain rescue teams and volunteers have failed to find any trace of him, leaving Paula convinced he has come to harm.
"Something has happened to him or he would be home," she told BBC Scotland.
"He's not choosing to be out there and not get found. I just know that.
"He was really happy. It was his first trip away in a while. He hadn't seen the boys so he was looking forward to that, so he was just his normal happy self.
"I can't make sense of it - all I can think of is that something bad has happened to him."
Paula believes he may have tried to return home that night but has come to harm.
"If he had suffered an accident, like fell and hurt himself he would have been found by now," she said.
"The only other thing I can think of is third party involvement - someone has done something to him."
Paula said the police had conducted their own searches including dog units and air support but these had now been suspended.
Friends and volunteers have been continuing to look for him, with another search due to take place this Sunday.
Paula said she understood police had limited resources but expressed frustration that more was not being done.
"Why do they not have these resources?" she said. "People go missing all the time. Why is there not more out there to help?"
Police Scotland said "extensive and rigorous" searches had been carried out in the Kinloch Rannoch area where Reece was last seen.
Insp Steve Gray said: "We know how challenging the last few weeks have been for his family and loved ones and we have been in regular contact with them to update them on our inquiries.
"We have been supported in our search activity by a number of specialist police resources, including the Dive and Marine and Air Support units, police dogs and partners from mountain rescue."
For Paula and her two young sons, the agonising wait for news continues, with the "not knowing" the hardest part.
"My wee boy, he's four. He asks every day when his dad is coming back, he tells me he's missing him. He asks me if I miss him.
"The younger one, he's young so he doesn't really know - but it's my other wee boy, he's missing his dad and it's having a big effect on him."
A "Please Help to Find Reece" Facebook page has been set up providing updates and appeals for help
Reece is described as 6ft tall, of slim build, with dark hair. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black jogging trousers, and wellington boots.
The next volunteer search is due to meet up at Kinloch Rannoch village hall at 10:30 on Sunday.