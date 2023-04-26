Former period dignity officer in sex discrimination claim
- Published
A man who was removed from his role as Scotland's first period dignity officer has appeared at an employment tribunal hearing.
Jason Grant is suing the partnership that hired him last year, on the grounds of sex discrimination.
Mr Grant's appointment sparked a heated debate online, with critics saying the job should have gone to a woman.
His role was created to ensure the legal right to free period products in public places.
Tennis legend Martina Navratilova was among those who took to social media to criticise the appointment, branding it "ridiculous".
The partnership responsible for hiring Mr Grant, which comprised representatives from Dundee and Angus College, Perth College, Dundee Council and Angus Council, said "threats and abuse" had been levelled at individuals in the aftermath of the appointment.
While they initially defended their decision, they confirmed within a matter of weeks that the role was being axed.
Mr Grant's lawyer Ryan Russell claimed his client was "publicly dismissed" before being given written confirmation that the role had been scrapped.
Mr Grant's lawyers have argued that all of the partnership organisations should be liable for the discrimination alleged.
However, Dundee and Angus College have said that they want to take sole responsibility for defending the claims.
The disagreement over who the case will proceed against was the focus of the latest hearing in Dundee.
A decision on this will be made at a later date.