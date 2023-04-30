Appeal after driver dies in one-vehicle crash
- Published
A 47-year-old man has died following a one-vehicle crash in Perth and Kinross.
Police said the accident, involving a grey Porsche 911 Carrera, happened on the B954 between Alyth and Meigle at about 17:00 on Saturday.
Emergency services attended but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. No other vehicles were involved.
The road was closed for 17 hours. Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the crash, or saw the car beforehand, to contact them.
