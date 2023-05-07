Search launched for hillwalker missing overnight
- Published
A search is under way for a hillwalker who has been missing overnight in Perth and Kinross.
Police said John Gardiner was last seen in the mountains to the north east of Blair Atholl at about 19:30 on Saturday.
The 32-year-old had earlier climbed Carn Nan Gabhar.
Sgt James Longden said: "John did not return as planned from a walk and extensive search activity is now ongoing to locate him."
He urged anyone who has seen Mr Gardiner or has information about his whereabouts to contact officers.
Sgt Longden added: "I would ask those living in the Blair Atholl area to check sheds and outbuildings as John may have sought shelter."
Mr Gardiner is described as around 5ft 10in with curly dark hair and a beard.
He was last seen wearing red jogging bottoms, red trainers, a black and grey Superdry puffer jacket, a grey and orange rain jacket, a green beanie hat and green gloves.
He also had a second grey pair of jogging bottoms with him.