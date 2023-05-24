Renewed appeal after Dunipace football pitch set on fire by vandals
- Published
Police have renewed an appeal to catch vandals who caused £300,000 worth of fire damage to the artificial surface at Dunipace Football Club in Denny.
The blaze at Westfield Park near Falkirk was reported at about 08:00 on Saturday.
A crowdfunder set up on behalf of the East of Scotland league side has already raised about £16,000.
The club said it was "absolutely humbled" by the support it had received following the blaze.
Other clubs in the Falkirk area have offered their facilities to Dunipace FC to allow matches to go ahead.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service extinguished the fire and there were no reports of any injuries.
Police said they believed the fire was burning for some time before the emergency services were alerted.
Insp Colin Sutherland said: "This fire has caused a significant amount of damage and will have a lasting impact on the local community."
Officers have asked for anyone who was in the area on Friday night or Saturday morning and who saw anything suspicious to come forward.