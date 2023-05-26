William Wallace sword returns to Wallace Monument
A sword believed to have been used by William Wallace has returned to Stirling.
The 13th Century artefact was removed from public display after two anti-oil protestors attacked its glass casing in March.
Specialist designers created a new display and the sword returned to the National Wallace Monument on Thursday.
The Wallace Sword is thought to have been used by Wallace at the Battle of Stirling Bridge in 1297.
Chris Kane, Stirling Council leader, said: "We were extremely disappointed the sword had to be moved to safe storage as a result of actions outside our control. For many visitors, viewing the sword in such spectacular and revered surroundings is the highlight of their visit.
"Stirling is a major tourist destination, recognised internationally for its heritage, historic and vibrant city and fabulous scenery. We are delighted, as we head into the main tourist season, to once again display the sword in all its glory, in its natural home."
The council, which looks after the Wallace Monument, said it attracts more than 100,000 visitors each year.