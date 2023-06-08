Volunteers wanted for study into effects of passive vaping
Researchers are searching for volunteers to take part in a new study being launched into the potential health effects of passive vaping.
Experts from the universities of Dundee, Abertay, and St Andrews will collaborate on the Vascular Effects of Passive Exposure (Vape) study.
It aims to determine what, if any, impact vaping in close proximity to others has on their vascular health.
Researchers are looking to recruit 300 women and children to take part.
They said it was imperative that any risks to vascular health from passive vaping were identified as e-cigarettes grow in popularity.
Jacob George, professor of cardiovascular medicine and therapeutics at Dundee University and Vape's chief investigator, said: "These devices are often perceived as less harmful than tobacco cigarettes.
"But there is potential that they could be having negative health impacts on those living with, or sharing spaces with, those using them, including children."
Health impact
Researchers want to recruit women over the age of 18 who do not vape or smoke, and children between the ages of five and 12 who live in a household where there is regular exposure to tobacco smoke or e-cigarette vapes.
Both adults and children will receive shopping vouchers up the value of £40 for their participation.
It comes as concern around the potential health impact of vaping rises, with paediatricians calling on the Scottish government to ban disposable vapes.
First Minister Humza Yousaf has already said a complete ban is not off the table, with an expert group looking at the issue.
Prof George said: "Non-smokers may actively avoid people smoking tobacco cigarettes, being aware of the negative health effects and because of the associated smell of cigarette smoke.
"However, less stigma surrounds vaping as they are often manufactured with sweet, synthetic smells that may not prove as unpleasant to someone who does not use the device."