Two men in hospital after street altercation in Broughty Ferry

Broughty Ferry Health Centre
Police activity was focused on the car park of Broughty Ferry Health Centre

Two men have been taken to hospital following an altercation beside a health centre in Broughty Ferry.

Police were called to the incident outside the Broughty Ferry Health Centre at about 18:15 on Sunday.

Witnesses saw at least one man being treated for his injuries by police officers and passers-by in the health centre's car park.

Officers closed off surrounding streets for several hours following the incident.

The condition of the men, who are aged 20 and 25, is currently unknown.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said inquiries were continuing to establish the full circumstances of the incident.

Surrounding streets were closed for several hours following the incident

Related Topics