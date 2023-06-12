Public warned not to approach Castle Huntly absconder

Sean McGovernPolice Scotland
Sean McGovern was reported missing from HMP Castle Huntly on Sunday night

Members of the public have been warned not to approach a man who has absconded from HMP Castle Huntly.

Sean McGovern was reported missing from the open prison in Longforgan, near Dundee, at about 22:00 on Sunday.

Police believe the 39-year-old has connections in the Edinburgh area.

Officers described McGovern as being white, about 5ft 8in tall, of stocky build, bald, with a scar on his right cheek. He is thought to have been wearing a dark woollen hat.

He is also believed to have been wearing a dark long-sleeved jacket or jumper, light-coloured trousers and light-coloured trainers.

