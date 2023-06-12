Public warned not to approach Castle Huntly absconder
Members of the public have been warned not to approach a man who has absconded from HMP Castle Huntly.
Sean McGovern was reported missing from the open prison in Longforgan, near Dundee, at about 22:00 on Sunday.
Police believe the 39-year-old has connections in the Edinburgh area.
Officers described McGovern as being white, about 5ft 8in tall, of stocky build, bald, with a scar on his right cheek. He is thought to have been wearing a dark woollen hat.
He is also believed to have been wearing a dark long-sleeved jacket or jumper, light-coloured trousers and light-coloured trainers.