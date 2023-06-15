Climate protesters to pay compensation for William Wallace sword case attack
Three climate activists who smashed and daubed slogans on a glass display case containing the sword of William Wallace have been ordered to pay compensation.
The trio claimed that they were emulating the actions of Edinburgh suffragette Ethel Moorhead.
A court heard it cost Stirling Council £10,000 to replace the case.
Alexander Cloudsley, 30, Katrielle Chan, 21, and Imogen Robertson, 22, were admonished and each ordered to pay £3,333.
The broadsword is said to have been used by the Scots hero at the Battle of Stirling Bridge in 1297, and is held at the National Wallace Monument at Stirling.
In 1912, the painter Ethel Moorhead was one of three suffragettes who smashed the case in a protest demanding the release from prison of fellow activists.
In March this year, staff at the Wallace Monument heard "loud bangs" which they initially thought were due to roadworks.
They checked CCTV, which showed Cloudsley and Chan entering the sword hall, donning safety goggles and gloves, and attacking the cabinet.
The attack, with hammers and chisels, lasted almost two minutes, with the vandals also spraying "This Is Rigged" and "No New Oil" on the glass, while Robertson filmed them.
Cloudsley and Chan, of Glasgow, and Robertson, of Stirling, all first offenders, pleaded not guilty to vandalism on the grounds that their actions were covered by their "fundamental human right" to protest about climate change.
Sheriff Keith O'Mahony, found them guilty of acting in concert, causing criminal damage.
He said he could see "no legitimate reason" why the "council taxpayers of Stirling" should have to foot the bill.