Cyclist aged 74 dies in car and bike crash in Angus
- Published
A 74-year-old cyclist has died after she was involved in a crash with a car and another bike in Angus.
The accident involving a silver Ford Fiesta happened at about 14:45 on Friday on the B965 Friockheim to Arbroath road.
The other cyclist, a man aged 76, was taken to hospital with injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening. The 25-year-old car driver was unhurt.
Police are investigating and they have asked witnesses to get in touch.
Sgt William Strachan said: "My thoughts are with the family at this time and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area around the time of the collision to contact us.
"In particular, if you have dash cam equipment please check the footage as it could assist in our ongoing investigation."