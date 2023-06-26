Wild fawn kept 'in distress' with family dog, Scottish SPCA warns
- Published
An animal charity has warned the public not to take home wild fawns as it is a "death sentence" for the creatures.
It comes after a number of the animals were taken home by members of the public, who believed they had been abandoned.
The Scottish SPCA said one of the people refused to reveal their location and said they knew how to care for the animal after reading online advice.
Fawns are often left hidden by their mothers while they forage for food.
The charity said the anonymous caller kept the fawn outside with their family dog, which would have added to its distress.
Last month a fawn arrived at the charity's rescue centre in Alloa with aspiration pneumonia after a member of the public took it home for a few days after its mother was killed on a road.
The condition is caused when milk enters the fawn's lungs after being fed unsuitable food and milk.
The animal died, despite the best efforts of staff to save it.
'Incredibly upsetting'
April Dodds from the Scottish SPCA said it was "incredibly upsetting" for staff to watch the animals die needlessly.
She said: "Fawns are possibly the most complex and challenging animal we deal with at the National Wildlife Rescue Centre.
"In many cases removing that young animal from the wild is effectively a death sentence.
"These are wild animals, not domesticated pets who are used to human interaction, so trying to pet or comfort them only causes more stress."
The charity said fawns which are walking about and calling out may need help.
It said the fawn should be monitored from a distance for a few hours to allow the mother to return.
If no mother returns to feed the fawn, then the public should call the charity's animal helpline on 03000 999 999.