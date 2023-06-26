Stirling lecturers to walk out after pay docked in marking boycott
- Published
Stirling University lecturers are to begin a three-day walkout after their pay was docked for participating in a marking boycott.
They say their pay has been reduced by 50% as a result of taking part in the UK-wide action.
Academics at 145 universities have been taking part in the boycott since April, in a pay dispute with their employers.,
University and College Union (UCU) members in Stirling will begin the action on Tuesday.
Stirling University said it was disappointed that the strike action was taking place.
UCU Scotland said its members were still working their normal hours at the university and providing support for students.
However, the union argues the pay wage deduction does not reflect the percentage of time staff spend marking and assessing work.
Mary Senior, UCU Scotland official, said: "Staff choose to work in universities because they want to teach and support students.
"The very last thing staff want to do is take industrial action, but over 10 years of pay being held down and worsening conditions has left us with no option."
Last week, higher education minister Graeme Dey said the marking boycott was "regrettable" after it emerged that some students would graduate from university without knowing their degree results.
The University and Colleges Employers Association (UCEA) has said its pay offer is worth between 5% and 8%, and it is within its rights to withhold pay during the dispute.
Chief executive Raj Jethwa said: "Policies on withholding pay are clear and factual, communicated to staff, and aimed at protecting students.
"HE institutions have a duty to protect their students and so they reject partial performance and - as UCU knows - they are legally entitled to withhold full pay for partial performance of duties."
A Stirling University spokesperson said: "The university is disappointed that this additional strike action is taking place.
"Our focus is on ensuring all our graduating students and their guests can celebrate and enjoy their graduation day, and we are grateful to all those staff across the institution who have worked hard to make this happen.
"A small number of staff continue to participate in the marking and assessment boycott, as part of sector-wide industrial action.
"Marking and the facilitation of assessments form part of the contractual duties of teaching staff. Staff who are not fulfilling their contractual obligations will have part of their pay withheld."