Artist devastated after pink caravan torched in Broughty Ferry
A Broughty Ferry artist has spoken of her devastation after her pink work caravan was deliberately destroyed by fire.
Andrea Douglas, who ran her Art for All business from the vehicle, said it followed six previous graffiti attacks.
She also said her daughter and friends had been planning a sleepover in the caravan in the near future.
Police have appealed for information on the blaze, which was started in Grove Road on Friday night.
A crowdfunding campaign for the artist has raised more than £2,300.
Ms Douglas said the reaction from friends and supporters had been helping her get through the experience.
Ms Douglas told BBC Scotland: "It had been graffitied really badly in the last two months, and the police patrolled just 20 minutes before the fire.
"About 23:30 my neighbour phoned and said my caravan was on fire. I couldn't believe it, total disbelief."
Ms Douglas said she had been anxious going out every morning to see the caravan, in case it had been vandalised again.
She said: "I couldn't believe it had gone that one step further.
"It had massive flames coming out of the top, it was obvious it wouldn't survive."
Firefighter spent two hours extinguishing the blaze and making the scene safe.
Ms Douglas said: "It's horrendous. Whoever has done this needs serious help.
"I'm trying not to be angry about it.
"Both the police and my friends think it's someone on the street."
Ms Douglas said she understood the caravan was "not to everyone's liking" but that she had permission to park it in the street.
She added: "I think whoever did the graffiti thought they'd do something to stop me fixing it. Someone has to know who's been doing this.
"I would say to them have they really thought about the repercussions of what they have done? There could have been children inside there."
Police Scotland said the fire was being treated as deliberate and inquiries were ongoing.