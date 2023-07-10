Boy, 15, critically injured in e-scooter crash in Monifieth

The collision took place on Reform Street at its junction with Brook Street in Monifieth

A 15-year-old boy has been critically injured after his e-scooter was involved in a crash on a street in Monifieth.

Another 15-year-old boy, who was a passenger, sustained minor injuries in the incident.

The collision took place on Reform Street, at its junction with Brook Street, at about 14:30 on Sunday.

Police said the boy who was riding the scooter is currently in a critical but stable condition in Ninewells Hospital.

The road was closed for a short time for officers to carry out an investigation.

Sgt Brian McEwen asked anyone who saw the e-scooter prior to the incident or who had relevant dashcam footage to come forward.

