Boy, 15, critically injured in e-scooter crash in Monifieth
A 15-year-old boy has been critically injured after his e-scooter was involved in a crash on a street in Monifieth.
Another 15-year-old boy, who was a passenger, sustained minor injuries in the incident.
The collision took place on Reform Street, at its junction with Brook Street, at about 14:30 on Sunday.
Police said the boy who was riding the scooter is currently in a critical but stable condition in Ninewells Hospital.
The road was closed for a short time for officers to carry out an investigation.
Sgt Brian McEwen asked anyone who saw the e-scooter prior to the incident or who had relevant dashcam footage to come forward.
