River search continues for missing Dundee teenager Liam Buchan
- Published
A search is continuing for a 15-year-old Dundee boy who got into difficulty in a river in Angus at the weekend.
Liam Buchan was with family and friends at the River North Esk near the village of Edzell when the alarm was raised at about 16:45 on Saturday.
A multi-agency response from police, fire, and ambulance services, and the coastguard was subsequently launched.
A search of the river continued on Monday, but the teenager has yet to be traced.
Mountain rescue teams and specialist officers from the police's dive and marine unit are also assisting.
Insp Grant McGaughay said: "Officers are also supporting Liam's family at this difficult time and keeping them updated as our search continues.
"Liam's family would like to thank all agencies involved in the search and the local community in Edzell for the support they have shown so far.
"They would also like to warn persons not suitably trained or equipped not put themselves in danger in the search for Liam."