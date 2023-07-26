Driver admits killing charity cyclist then burying body
A man has pleaded guilty to killing charity cyclist Tony Parsons and hiding his body in a grave.
Alexander Mckellar, 32, admitted driving at excess speed and causing Mr Parsons' death.
He and his twin brother Robert Mckellar admitted defeating the ends of justice by hiding Mr Parsons' body in a grave in the Auch Estate near Bridge of Orchy.
Mr Parsons was last seen in September 2017 outside the Bridge of Orchy Hotel.
He then continued south along the A82 in the direction of Tyndrum, but there were no further sightings of the 63-year-old.
Extensive searches were carried out in the area, involving local mountain rescue teams, volunteers, Police Scotland dogs and the force's air support unit.
His remains were found in a remote area near the A82 close to a farm in Bridge of Orchy in January 2021.
Mr Parsons' family were at the High Court in Glasgow to hear the guilty plea.