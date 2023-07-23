Motorcyclist, 30, dies after three-vehicle crash on the A93
A motorcyclist has died after a three-vehicle crash in Perth and Kinross.
Police Scotland said the accident happened on the A93, between Bridge of Cally and the Spittal of Glenshee, at about 13:25 on Saturday.
The collision involved a Yamaha motorbike, Peugeot 2008 and a Ford Ranger.
Officers said the 30-year-old motorcyclist, who has not bee named, was pronounced dead at the scene, near Spittal of Glenshee.
The 62-year-old male driver of the Peugeot and the 27-year-old female driver of the Ranger did not require medical treatment.
Sgt Brian McEwen said: "Our thoughts are with the family of the man who died in this crash.
"Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and we are appealing to anyone who may have information that could help to get in touch."
He urged anyone with dash cam footage to contact officers.
On Friday, a 67-year-old motorcyclist died after a crash in Argyll and Bute.
No other vehicles were involved in the accident, which happened on the A85 between Dalmally and Tyndrum.