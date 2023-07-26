Motorcyclist, 26, dies two days after lorry crash
A 26-year-old motorcyclist has died two days after he was seriously injured following a crash with a lorry in Angus.
The accident, which involved a Kawasaki and a Renault HGV, happened on the B9113 at the Pitkennedy crossroads, near Forfar, at about 11:20 on Monday.
Darian Baird, of Brechin, was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee but died in the early hours of Wednesday.
The 47-year-old male driver of the lorry did not require treatment.
Sgt Gordon Dickson said: "Our thoughts are with Darian's family and friends at this difficult time."
He added that inquiries remained ongoing and urged anyone with information to contact officers.
Mr Baird is the third motorcyclist to die on Scotland's roads in the last week.
On Friday, Donald Outerson, 67, from Tullibody, Clackmannanshire, was killed on the A85 between Dalmally and Tyndrum.
And on Sunday a 30-year-old motorcyclist died after a three-vehicle crash in Perth and Kinross.