I'm studying nursing after losing my leg to cancer
- Published
A 25-year-old woman who lost her leg to cancer has secured a college place to fulfil her dream of becoming a nurse.
Chantelle Cox was born with a rare condition called neurofibromatosis and in January, her right leg was amputated after cancer was detected.
Since the operation, Chantelle, from Dundee, has coped through support from her family and focusing on positives.
As a result, she has been asked to sound the starting horn for the city's Race for Life event on Sunday.
Chantelle previously told the BBC how she had always wanted to become a nurse but was not sure which area to pursue.
Her experience with cancer motivated her to focus on oncology and apply for college places.
She has now confirmed she will begin a one-year access to nursing course at Dundee and Angus College in September.
"I've always wanted to be a nurse, even from a little girl, or work somewhere in the care sector," Chantelle said.
"I think that passion and love of nursing has come from being in and out of hospital my whole life and just watching what the nurses have done."
'I can't run after my son'
Although Chantelle's mother first found a tumour on her right ankle when she was six months old, she was not diagnosed with a neurofibromatosis type 1 until she was ten.
It is a genetic condition that causes tumours to grow along the nervous system, although they are usually benign.
Chantelle said that despite doctors monitoring her condition for most of her life, she knew "deep down" that something was wrong.
She added: "I was going to my oncologists for a while, telling them my tumours were burning, they were itching.
"I was actually scratching myself to death - they were hard and you could actually feel the heat sometimes through my ankle."
After "fighting" for an operation, Chantelle went to Manchester last June to have four tumours removed from her ankle.
Shortly afterwards, she received a phone call from her surgeon who told her they were cancerous and that amputating her leg was the best treatment option.
Her biggest fears, she said, were not being able to run after her two-year-old son Harry or pursue a career in nursing.
"I just thought of all the negative side but see since losing my leg, I've just felt completely positive," she added.
"I've had dim days when I've just been sore - but not that I've lost my leg. It's mainly that I'm a bit tender today, a bit sore, but I've just kept positive throughout it and it's not got to me really."
The prosthetic leg Chantelle is currently using is too big for her and causes some discomfort, which can last for hours.
She is waiting for one to be properly fitted - a procedure that usually takes place a year after amputation, although she is hopeful it will be sooner based on her quick recovery.
Chantelle said she got used to the prosthetic leg very quickly and has used the treadmill and bike at her gym, although she uses crutches when out and about "to be on the safe side".
She considers herself "a very lucky girl" to still be alive.
"I've lived, I've beat cancer," she added. "I'm actually going to have the chance to watch my little boy grow up as well and it's definitely my little boy who keeps me going."
Chantelle has been supported by her family and partner Jack George - she says she still finds looking after Harry "a bit challenging" because he is so active.
"There are some days when he's running about and I can't chase him, especially if we're at the park," she said.
"My partner or someone has to come with me if I've got my dog because Harry runs off - I still can't run."
Despite these new challenges, Chantelle's positivity has made her an inspiration to others.
She was approached by Cancer Research UK to launch Race for Life in Dundee after she posted pictures of her recovery on social media.
Events have been taking place around the country since April to raise funds for research to help tackle 200 types of cancer.
Chantelle added: "It's such a nice thing just to thank everyone in Dundee, in Tayside and Angus for taking part in such a big event to help people like myself have the chance to actually beat cancer."