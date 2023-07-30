Murder probe after woman dies in Falkirk car chase
Police have launched a murder inquiry after a woman involved in a "dangerous" car chase crashed and died in Falkirk.
Officers were called to the B902 New Carron Road at about 18:10 on Saturday, after two vehicles collided.
The 27-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Shortly before the crash she had been involved in an altercation with the occupants of a black Mercedes which led to a pursuit.
Her death is being treated as suspicious and inquiries are ongoing.
The other occupant of her silver Vauxhall Vectra - a 22-year-old man - was taken to the Royal Infirmary in Edinburgh for treatment.
Meanwhile a 39-year-old man, who was driving a black Volkswagen Tiguan involved in the crash, suffered minor injuries.
Police are appealing for information to help trace a black Mercedes C-Class, containing a number of people, which left the scene and was last seen heading north on B902 New Carron Road.
The prior altercation happened on Foundry Street and led to a pursuit leading to New Carron Road.
Officers want to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time of these incidents and has information that may help the investigation.
Anyone with CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage is also urged to contact the police.
'Fled the scene'
Det Insp Hazel Reid said there was a "dedicated team" working on the investigation.
"It is imperative we trace the occupants of the black Mercedes who fled the scene," she added.
"We believe this vehicle has pursued the Vauxhall in a dangerous fashion, resulting in a crash with the Volkswagen Tiguan.
"Officers are gathering CCTV footage from the surrounding area and door to door inquiries are also being carried out."
She said there would be a continued police presence in the area and anyone with any concerns could approach those officers.
Anyone with information has been asked to contact the force's non-emergency line.