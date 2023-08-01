Man dies after being found injured on village road
A man has died after being found with serious injuries in a village in Stirling.
Emergency services were called to Glasgow Road in Blanefield shortly before midnight on Monday evening but he died at the scene.
Police have begun an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.
The road was closed and forensic experts were examining the scene.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Inquiries are ongoing in and around the area to establish the circumstances surrounding his death and how he came about his injuries."
"Anyone with information that may assist our investigation should contact 101."
